Fire Museum offer free vouchers for Mid-South students, families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A $10K grant has been given to the Fire Museum of Memphis by the International Paper Foundation. The grant was given to continue the student voucher program that started in October.
The grant allows one parent and one child from a Mid-South area school to come to the museum for free. Families who visit the museum will social distance in a safe and sterilized environment, according to the Fire Museum.
Parents can get tickets online. Tickets are only good for the day and time you choose. Click here to claim your voucher.
Remember to bring your voucher in either a printed format or on your cell phone with you to the museum. Visit firemuseum.com for more information.
