Live performances set to return to Hattiloo Theatre

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis’ Hattiloo Theatre is redefining live performances for the pandemic age with a first-of-its-kind viewing experience for the audience.
WMC Action News 5 caught up with Hattiloo’s founder Ekundayo Bandele for a sneak peek at the new seating arrangement.
Acrylic shields separate seating pods six to eight feet apart and 10 feet from the stage.
There are only four seats per pod and Bandelle said only attendees who have been quarantined together will be seated together.
“You’re sitting there joining with these people, laughing with these people,” said Bandele. “Being able to look across and seeing people that you don’t know and you all are connecting and you’ve got this real live person looking at you, connecting with you, making you cry, making you laugh, making you think. There’s nothing like it. And we need it!”
Live performances will return to Hattiloo on March 12th with the one-woman show “The Night Watcher”.
Bandele said the performance is a perfect fit for safety measures as the cast consists of just one person and there will be no singing.
Ticket and show information will be posted to Hattiloo Theatre’s website.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.