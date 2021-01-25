Marginal Risk for a few strong storms this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will be a breezy and warm day across the Mid-South. However, a cold front will sweep across our area bringing a chance of a few strong storms with it this afternoon.
There is a marginal risk for severe weather for the entire Mid-South. This threat is a low end risk and the is the lowest severe weather category but any stronger storms that may develop could produce brief gusty wind and hail. The tornado threat is very low but not zero.
Timeline:
Storms could began to move into Eastern Arkansas after 1 PM. Some downpours could accompany storms.
Storms could arrive in West Tennessee and North Mississippi by 3 PM and continue to move east.
By 6 PM storms could be tracking over Hardeman and McNairy Counties in West Tennessee and over parts of North Mississippi.
There could be a few linger showers in the evening showers but rain will exit by 8PM. Skies will clear tonight and more sunshine will arrive Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.