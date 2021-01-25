Memphis woman appointed to Biden-Harris administration

Memphis woman appointed to Biden administration
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 25, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST - Updated January 25 at 12:16 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More roles are being filled as the Biden-Harris administration enters its first full week in office. We now know a Mid-South native will work as a senior political appointee with the Department of Education.

Jasmine Bolton, who was born and raised in Memphis, will serve as Senior Counsel for the Office of Civil Rights.

Related | Biden reverses Trump ban on transgender people in military

Before earning the new position, Bolton worked as a senior staff attorney at the Bail Project, a non-profit that provides bail assistance and pretrial support to those in need.

Bolton was also a policy analyst for the “Warren for President” campaign.

Related | Biden to reinstate COVID-19 travel rules, add South Africa to restricted list

Biden repeals transgender ban

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.