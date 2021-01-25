More than 600 students in quarantine across DeSoto County Schools

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - There are 73 new COVID-19 cases among students within DeSoto County Schools. Another 38 new cases are among staff after testing between Jan. 19 and Jan. 22.
As a result of the new positive cases, more than 600 students have been placed in quarantine across DCS.
Lewisburg Middle School has the highest number of students in quarantine. Lewisburg Middle School and Center Hill Middle School have the highest number of new COVID-19 cases.
As of January 24, Mississippi recorded 265,146 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 17,800 cases have been recorded in DeSoto County.
