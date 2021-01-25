MPD: Arrests made after about 20 gunshots fired at Super Lo Foods

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police were called to Super Lo Foods earlier this month after about 20 gunshots were fired into the store.
Officers were called to the grocery store on Winchester Road near Kirby Parkway around 9:00 that evening. Multiple customers were inside and around the grocery store at the time of the shooting.
MPD said bullets passed through windows and walls of adjacent businesses. Video surveillance showed customers ducking and dodging to avoid bullets. Police said 13 people were victims of this shooting.
Investigators were told Cortera Collins, her boyfriend “D”, and their friend “Cam” was responsible for the shooting. Qorderion Mosby, also known as “D”, and Collins have been arrested for the shooting.
