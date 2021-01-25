MPD: Suspects arrested after shooting reported on I-240 and Poplar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three men are behind bars after a shooting was reported on I-240 and Poplar Avenue.
In November 2020, officers responded to the interstate shooting. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition for injuries from the crash and a gunshot wound to his right side.
Police found 76 spent shell casings of different calibers on the scene. TDOT cameras captured individuals involved in the incident leaving the scene on foot while one of the vehicles drove from the scene taking the I-40 westbound exit.
While investigators were working the interstate shooting, another shooting victim was taken to Regional One. He told police he was shot while walking down S. Third Street when two unknown individuals pulled up next to him and shot him.
An investigation determined Jaquez Dockery was responsible for the shooting on Third Street. Investigators also revealed Dockery was also present during the shooting on I-240 with an AR-style rifle.
Dontavious “Boogie” McCollins was also identified as a suspect related to the interstate shooting. Police added Tarrenzo Pennington was armed with a handgun and was also responsible for the interstate shooting.
Pennington has been charged with possession of a firearm, criminal attempt first-degree murder, and especially aggravated robbery.
Dockery has been charged with possession of a firearm and criminal attempted first-degree murder.
McCollins has been charged with criminal attempt first-degree murder, employment of a fireman with intent to commit a felony, and especially aggravated robbery.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.