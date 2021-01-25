SCHD: Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine given by Shelby Co., 417 new cases identified

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 417 new coronavirus cases and seven more COVID-19 deaths across the county on Monday.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 80,700 coronavirus cases and 1,194 deaths have been reported across Shelby County. There are currently 4,991 active coronavirus cases, and 2,313 contacts have been identified within the last 14 days countywide.
The Shelby County health leaders announced the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered starting this week. The health department said people can start making appointments online and by phone starting at 8:00 on Monday morning.
These doses are specifically for seniors and first responders who got their first shots at Lindenwood Christian Church or Sycamore View Road between December 28 and January 3.
The locations and dates are listed below:
- January 27 – January 29, 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; January 30, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Appling Emissions Station 2355 Appling City Cove Memphis, TN 38133 Click to schedule an appointment at Appling Emissions Station.
- February 2 – February 6, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Pipkin Building 940 Early Maxwell Blvd. Memphis, TN 38104 Click to schedule an appointment at the Pipkin Building.
- February 2 – February 6, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 pm. Wednesday, February 3) Germantown Baptist Church 9450 Poplar Avenue Germantown, TN 38139 Click to schedule an appointment at Germantown Baptist Church.
During Tuesday’s COVID-19 Joint Task Force meeting, Dr. Bruce Randolph with the Shelby County Health Department announced that a new health directive would take effect in Shelby County on Saturday. Health leaders said this directive would focus on “personal responsibility.”
With Health Directive 17, restaurants can have 50 percent capacity, however, no groups over six, and parties must be spaced six feet apart. Live entertainment will be allowed, but performers must be 18 feet apart from the crowd. Dancing will not be permitted inside, but dancing is permitted outside. Masks are still recommended when not eating or drinking. Service hours still limited to 10:00 pm.
As of Saturday, more than 13,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered by the Shelby County Health Department, according to Dr. Judy Martin with the health department.
The health department resumed administering COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday at the Pipkin Building. If you don’t already have an appointment you’ll have to wait because all appointments for January are filled.
Starting Dec. 29, officials can issue a $50 civil fine to owners of businesses in violation of the health directive and/or the county face mask directive. Commissioner Van Turner told WMC Action News 5 this was voted on and approved during a special meeting among Shelby County leaders last week.
The weekly test positivity rate is 12%. SCHD said the testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
As of Saturday, Jan. 24, at 5:00 pm, hospital capacity was still limited with 86% of acute care beds and 89% of ICU beds currently utilized.
The Shelby County Health Department has identified four zip codes with the highest COVID-19 case rates per 100,000 population.
About 60% of the coronavirus cases in Shelby County are below the age of 44. At this time, 32,392 African-Americans have COVID-19 in Shelby County.
Around 81% of coronavirus deaths in Shelby County had a cardiac condition, and 89.6% of COVID-19 deaths were people above the age of 55.
Below is a list of ongoing clusters at long-term care facilities. A COVID-19 cluster is considered completed once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.
Here’s a look at coronavirus cases across the Shelby County Division of Corrections.
