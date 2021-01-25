Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine expected to be administered by the Shelby Co. Health Dept. this week

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department announced second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered starting this week. This Wednesday, people can start getting their second dose of the vaccine.
The health department said people can start making appointments online and by phone starting at 8:00 on Monday morning.
These doses are specifically for seniors and first responders who got their first shots at Lindenwood Christian Church or Sycamore View Road between December 28 and January 3rd.
Those who signed up for text will receive a notification Monday to sign up for an appointment.
The hotline number is 901-222-SHOT. The hotline will be staffed from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, seven days a week.
For those needing their first dose of the vaccine, the health department will be opening up appointments for those the second week of February.
