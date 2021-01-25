Severe weather alert: Thunderstorms, hail and power outages reported across the Mid-South

Hail near the Memphis International Airport (Mr. Jeffries)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 25, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST - Updated January 25 at 5:03 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South is seeing severe weather conditions with, heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail in the forecast along with thousands of power outages.

The National Weather Service has also issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Central Fayette County and East-central Shelby County until 4:45 p.m. NWS says a storm was seen shortly after 4 p.m moving through Collierville at 45mph.

Flash flooding has also been reported in parts of the Bluff City.

Hail, the size of a quarter and golf ball have been reported in Memphis and in Southaven and Walls, Mississippi.

Quarter-sized droplets of hail seen falling across Mid-South (Tiffany Wren-Dyson)

The Memphis Light, Gas and Water outage map shows there are currently 4,400 customers without power at this time. We will continue to look out for updates.

[ MLGW Outage Map ]

