Shelby County Health Department director named PRSA Communicator of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter has been named the 2020 Communicator of the Year by the Memphis Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America.
The PRSA says, “The 2020 Communicator of the Year Award reflects Dr. Haushalter’s unflappable courage in leading the community throughout the pandemic, always with an eye toward what is best for the residents of Shelby County, even when her message has met criticism at times.”
Haushalter has led several briefings on the pandemic since the first coronavirus case was identified in Shelby County in mid-March of last year.
The PRSA also named a Student of the Year -- Jordan Dodson, a music business major at the University of Memphis, a singer, artist and an activist
The awards will be presented Friday, Jan. 29, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.