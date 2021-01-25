Showers & storms possible through tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are a few showers this morning, but the main line of rain will arrive this afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into the area. Hail and strong winds will be possible. This line will arrive in eastern Arkansas between 2 and 3 pm and then pass into west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi by 5 pm. With a southwest wind around 20 mph, temperatures will climb into the upper 60s. Low temperatures will drop to the 40s tonight with decreasing clouds.