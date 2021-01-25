Showers & storms possible through tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are a few showers this morning, but the main line of rain will arrive this afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into the area. Hail and strong winds will be possible. This line will arrive in eastern Arkansas between 2 and 3 pm and then pass into west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi by 5 pm. With a southwest wind around 20 mph, temperatures will climb into the upper 60s. Low temperatures will drop to the 40s tonight with decreasing clouds.
TODAY: Cloudy. 60%. High: 68degrees. Wind S 10-20 mph
TONIGHT: Rain early then decreasing clouds. 30%. Low: 43 degrees. Wind SW 5-15 mph
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the low 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and cold with high temperatures in the mid 40s. It will be slightly warmer on Friday with high temperatures in the lower 50s.
WEEKEND: There will be more clouds and a stray shower on Saturday, but it will be dry Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s to 60 degrees.
