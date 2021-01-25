Rain & storms possible through this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few storms will remain possible this afternoon as a cold front tracks across the Mid-South. The timeline for possible storms will be around 2 in Eastern Arkansas and for West Tennessee and North Mississippi between 3 and 5 pm. Any stronger storms that develop could produce hail and strong wind. Expect breezy conditions ahead and along the front with a southerly wind near 20 mph. A few showers could linger into the evening.