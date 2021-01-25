Rain & storms possible through this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few storms will remain possible this afternoon as a cold front tracks across the Mid-South. The timeline for possible storms will be around 2 in Eastern Arkansas and for West Tennessee and North Mississippi between 3 and 5 pm. Any stronger storms that develop could produce hail and strong wind. Expect breezy conditions ahead and along the front with a southerly wind near 20 mph. A few showers could linger into the evening.
TODAY: Cloudy with rain & a few storms. High: upper 60 to low 70s. Wind S 10-20 mph
TONIGHT: Showers early then decreasing clouds. Low: lower 40s. Wind SW 5-15 mph
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. High: Mid to upper 50s. Wind: NW 5 mph
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with lows in the low 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and cold with high temperatures in the mid 40s. It will be slightly warmer on Friday with high temperatures in the lower 50s.
WEEKEND: There will be more clouds and a stray shower on Saturday, but it will be dry Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s to 60 degrees.
