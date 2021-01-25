Varsity Brands reaches $10 million milestone for St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Varsity Brands, the market leader in sport, spirit and achievement surpassed a $10 million milestone to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.
Team members celebrated new years with a 10-year anniversary announcement of the huge donation to the children’s hospital.
The virtual celebration highlighted the fundraising milestone, with Varsity Brands team members from around the country including Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and St. Jude patient Reid.
“Varsity Brands joined us as a partner supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 10 years ago, starting with letter-writing programs at summer camps all the way to providing graduation caps and gowns for our patients in The St. Jude School Program by Chili’s,” said Shadyac. “We are incredibly grateful for our compassionate friends at Varsity Brands who didn’t let the pandemic diminish their spirit for St. Jude and continued to raise awareness for our lifesaving mission.”
In 2011 Varsity Brands became an official partner of St. Jude when Memphis-based Varsity Spirit launched the “Team Up for St. Jude Spirited by Varsity” program.
“We chose St. Jude as our National Philanthropic Partner because our mission and values completely align – we both inspire hope, we both create memorable experiences for young people and together we can achieve greatness,” said Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands. “With our mission of elevating student experiences, it felt natural to help celebrate patient milestones and educate students to become ambassadors of the hospital. Even through the difficulties of COVID, our commitment to drive awareness for St. Jude never wavered. We worked closely with our dedicated ALSAC team to develop programs and activities to stay engaged with our employees, customers, friends and family.”
Varsity Brands is made up of three divisions: BSN SPORTS in Dallas, Varsity Spirit in Memphis, and Herff Jones in Indianapolis.
In 2017, the company announced that St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be its National Philanthropic Partner, and in 2019, Varsity Brands received the Spirit of ALSAC Award, given each year to a person or partner that best exemplifies St. Jude founder Danny Thomas’ dedication to helping sick children around the world.
Since opening its doors in 1962, St. Jude has ensured that no child is ever denied treatment based on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay.
