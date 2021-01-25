Varsity Brands reaches $10 million milestone for St. Jude

“We chose St. Jude as our National Philanthropic Partner because our mission and values completely align – we both inspire hope, we both create memorable experiences for young people and together we can achieve greatness,” said Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands. “With our mission of elevating student experiences, it felt natural to help celebrate patient milestones and educate students to become ambassadors of the hospital. Even through the difficulties of COVID, our commitment to drive awareness for St. Jude never wavered. We worked closely with our dedicated ALSAC team to develop programs and activities to stay engaged with our employees, customers, friends and family.”