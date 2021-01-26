Limited appointments now available for first-dose vaccines in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is now allowing residents in the 1a1 group of the vaccination distribution plan to begin making appointments to receive their first doses.
The appointment slots are limited.
The 1a1 group includes:
- First responders with direct public exposure including EMS, law enforcement, and firefighters
- Staff working at COVID-19 mass testing sites
- Staff and residents of long-term care facilities, residential homes for the aged and staff and residents of assisted living centers who have direct contact with residents or contact with potentially infectious materials
- Staff of other congregate care facilities such as homes for the intellectually or developmentally disabled, detention centers, Staff of Department of Children’s Services residential facilities, rehabilitation hospitals and psychiatric hospitals who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials
- Home health care staff with direct patient contact
- Individuals > 18 years or older who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disability
- Providers of K-12 or university student health services who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials
- Funeral/mortuary service providers
- Health care workers, including:
- Primary care providers and staff
- Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients
- Pharmacists and staff
- Patient transport
- Outpatient therapists
- Urgent visit center providers and staff
- Environmental services
- Oral health providers
- Behavioral health providers
- Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens
- Individuals over age 75
The health department asks those who receive an appointment to bring identification and proof of eligibility which could include proof of age, a professional license or a letter from an employer. A proof of registration is also needed.
If you do not meet the phase criteria, SCHD says, your appointment will be canceled.
Those awaiting their second dose will register on a different site that will be provided at a later date.
