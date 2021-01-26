Ark. governor says non-profits, community advocates can help with vaccine distribution

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says local non-profits and other advocacy groups can help bridge the gap between under-served Crittenden County residents and the potentially lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine.
Hutchinson joined Monday night’s meeting of the Crittenden County NAACP.
He says the community can help play a role in making sure everyone is signed up for a vaccine when it’s their turn.
“You can go to our department of health website and they give a list of every place in Crittenden County that you can have a vaccination,” said Hutchinson. “And you can then go there and you can get on a waiting list or you can find out if there’s going to be a clinic and you can assist them.
According to the state department of health, Arkansas has distributed more than 221,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is currently in phase 1-B of its distribution plan.
