Ark. governor says non-profits, community advocates can help with vaccine distribution

Non-profits and community advocates can help with vaccine distribution
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 25, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST - Updated January 25 at 10:47 PM

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says local non-profits and other advocacy groups can help bridge the gap between under-served Crittenden County residents and the potentially lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine.

Hutchinson joined Monday night’s meeting of the Crittenden County NAACP.

He says the community can help play a role in making sure everyone is signed up for a vaccine when it’s their turn.

“You can go to our department of health website and they give a list of every place in Crittenden County that you can have a vaccination,” said Hutchinson. “And you can then go there and you can get on a waiting list or you can find out if there’s going to be a clinic and you can assist them.

According to the state department of health, Arkansas has distributed more than 221,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is currently in phase 1-B of its distribution plan.

