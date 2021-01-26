Breakdown: Why the winter season can cause more potholes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -If you drive, you’ve been there, the dreaded potholes! Did you know that potholes form mostly in the winter? The reason is because most potholes originate from the freezing and thawing of roads during the winter. Those areas that see a good amount of snow in the winter are typically the hit the hardest with potholes. Places across the northwest or northeast that boast of average snows of about 50 inches snow every year, are the places most susceptible to potholes and for pothole damage.