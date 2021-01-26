Dry today but cooler with more rain tomorrow

REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will arrive Wednesday morning, which will give us a chance of rain through early afternoon . Some areas in west Tennessee could see a brief wintry mix with sleet, snow and rain. However, temperatures will be above freezing which will mean no accumulation. High temperatures will only be in the lower to mid 40s on Wednesday. Low temperatures will drop to the 20s. Sunshine will return on Thursday, but high temperatures will only make it into the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. We will finally break 50 degrees on Friday afternoon and lows in the upper 30s.