Dry today but cooler with more rain tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Today will be dry and temperatures will be pleasant this afternoon but don’t get too comfortable because tomorrow will feature more clouds, rain chances and much cooler temperatures.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs: Near 60 degrees. Wind northwest 5 to 10 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s. Wind Northeast 5-10 mph
TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of rain/ brief mix. High: Low 40s. Wind: NW 10 mph
REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will arrive Wednesday morning, which will give us a chance of rain through early afternoon . Some areas in west Tennessee could see a brief wintry mix with sleet, snow and rain. However, temperatures will be above freezing which will mean no accumulation. High temperatures will only be in the lower to mid 40s on Wednesday. Low temperatures will drop to the 20s. Sunshine will return on Thursday, but high temperatures will only make it into the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. We will finally break 50 degrees on Friday afternoon and lows in the upper 30s.
WEEKEND: There will be more clouds and scattered showers on Saturday, but it will be dry Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s to 60 degrees.
