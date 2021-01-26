Grizzlies vs. Bulls postponed; 5th straight game canceled due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are preparing to sit out yet another game.
That’s because of the NBA’s current contact tracing and COVID-19 restrictions.
It’s been a long week of postponements for the Grizzlies. Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls is now the latest.
That makes for five straight for the organization, and sixth so far this season. Which matches the Washington Wizards for the most this season.
Jonas Valanciunas is the only player in the NBA Health and Safety protocol and in the NBA’s report, it said the Grizzlies wouldn’t have enough time to actually practice to play Wednesday’s game.
This is going to make for some interesting scheduling for the second half of the season schedule.
The scheduling has two separate halves with 36 games in each. With the idea that the postponed games in the first half would be made up in the second.
So the Grizzlies would have to potentially play 41 games in the span of 67 days to make up for what they’re going through now. The second half starts March 11 and goes through May 27.
In the meantime, the Grizzlies will have 12 days between the last game they played a week ago and their next scheduled game, which is Saturday at the San Antonio Spurs.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.