Human trafficking investigation leads to arrest in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi man is in police custody in connection to a human trafficking investigation in Marshall County.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says 27-year-old Demaris Edwards of Potts Camp was taken into custody on Jan. 22 after investigators conducted an operation.
On Jan. 21 MBI’s Special Victims Unit received information that a 21-year-old woman was possibly involved in a human trafficking situation. Agents held interviews which led them to Edwards.
MBI says Edwards had an active warrant for his arrest issued by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, along with two warrants for burglary and theft.
He is being held at the Marshall County Correctional Facility.
If you know someone who is a victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888- 373-7888.
