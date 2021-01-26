18 more MATA employees test positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Area Transit Authority reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 among employees Tuesday.
So far 123 MATA employees have tested positive for the virus. Eighty-six cases have occurred since the first of December.
According to MATA, the majority of employees who have contracted the virus work as bus operators.
The company disinfects and deep cleans after every case.
