MPD: 13 vehicles damaged on Baptist Children’s Hospital parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for suspects after 13 vehicles were vandalized on the Baptist Children’s Hospital parking lot on Humphreys Boulevard.
MPD was called to the scene on Monday night. A security officer on the scene told MPD he noticed three suspects that appeared to be breaking into vehicles on the parking lot.
The security officer said he pulled up and attempted to block the suspects. The officer described two suspects as an older black man and a younger male (possibly a child). The suspects were driving a 2000 - 2004 model Impala, according to a police report.
Investigators said the suspects then fled the scene and shot twice into the air as they approached Humphreys and Walnut Grove. MPD said they also shot twice at the security officer.
The security officer told police 13 vehicles appeared to be broken into on the parking lot, however, nothing had been stolen.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.