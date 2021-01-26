Police searching for man with dementia who walked away from Memphis hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have issued a City Watch for a man who walked away from a hospital last week and hasn’t been seen since.
Police say 58-year-old Gregory Davis has schizophrenia and dementia and he is visually impaired. He walked away from Baptist Memorial Hospital Jan. 22.
Davis is Black, about 5 feet 10 and 140 pounds with a full black and gray beard. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and carrying a white plastic bag with personal items.
If you have information on Davis’ whereabouts, call MPD at (901) 545-COPS.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.