President, CEO of FedEx Ground to retire in July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis business leader plans to retire in 2021. Henry J. Maier announced that he will retire as President and CEO of FedEx Ground on July 31.
FedEx said Maier joined the shipping company in 1986. He has more than 40 years of experience in the transportation industry, including 35 years at FedEx.
According to a news release, Maier had multiple leadership positions in logistics, sales, and marketing before becoming president and CEO, FedEx Ground, in June 2013.
John A. Smith, president and CEO, FedEx Freight, will succeed Maier. Lance D. Moll will be the next president and CEO, FedEx Freight.
“Henry has helped steer tremendous growth across our commercial and e-commerce portfolio,” said Raj Subramaniam, president and COO, FedEx Corp. “Under his leadership, FedEx Ground revenue has more than doubled, with a focus on automation and speed as distinct competitive advantages. I am incredibly appreciative of Henry’s service to FedEx and wish him well as he begins this next chapter.”
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.