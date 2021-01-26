Sunny & pleasant today, but temperatures drop tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a stormy day yesterday, we will finally be dry with sunshine today. Temperatures are in the 40s this morning, but will climb to around 60 degrees this afternoon. It will feel chilly tonight with overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 60 degrees. Wind northwest 5 to 10 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 37 degrees. Wind Northeast 5-10 mph
REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will arrive tomorrow morning, which will give us a chance for rain through at least noon. Some areas in west Tennessee could see a brief wintry mix with sleet, snow and rain. However, temperatures will be above freezing and it will not stick to the ground. High temperatures will only be in the lower to mid 40s on Wednesday. Low temperatures will drop to the 20s. Sunshine will return on Thursday, but high temperatures will only make it into the mid 40s. We will finally break 50 degrees on Friday afternoon.
WEEKEND: There will be more clouds and scattered showers on Saturday, but it will be dry Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s to 60 degrees.
