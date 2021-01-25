Sunshine returns tomorrow but the next chance of rain will soon follow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Gradual clearing with a west wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a west wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 60.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 30s.
THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers or snow showers along with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the mid 50s, and lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 60 and lows in the mid 30s.
