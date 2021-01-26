Suspect arrested after juveniles robbed at gunpoint in Shelby Co.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department have made an arrest after two juveniles were robbed at gunpoint.
The juveniles told deputies they were robbed on Post Creek Cove near Whispering Bend Drive in southeast Shelby County while attempting to sell a pair of shoes.
An affidavit said the suspect entered the backseat of the victims’ car and discussed the money transfer for the shoes would be done via CashApp.
Deputies said the suspect pulled out a handgun and aimed it at one of the juvenile’s head. The first victim did not have any money, but the second victim gave the suspect several bank cards, $70 in cash, and a military ID.
Arrest documents read the suspect then got out of the car and told the victims to drive off.
Detectives developed Decoreion McDowell, 19, as the described suspect who also lives at the address where the robbery took place. While officers executed a search warrant, officials recovered clothing that matched the description the victims gave deputies.
Once McDowell was taken in for questioning, he admitted to meeting the victims at his address and taking items from the victims.
McDowell was arrested on January 25 and he was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery
