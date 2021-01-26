TBI searching for suspect in Reelfoot Lake double homicide

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents say a 70-year-old man is now a person of interest in a double homicide on a northwest Tennessee lake.
TBI released a photo of David Vowell from Martin, Tennessee.
Agents say Chance Black and Zachery Grooms of Weakley County were killed on Reelfoot Lake Monday morning.
Additional details of the incident have not been released.
We’re told Vowell should be considered armed and dangerous.
TBI asks anyone who was on or near the north end of Reelfoot Lake and heard or saw anything at the time of the incident to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
