Tornadoes strike near Birmingham, Alabama overnight

Tornado hits Birmingham, Alabama
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 26, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST - Updated January 26 at 7:35 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WMC/WBRC) - Severe weather swept through parts of Alabama overnight. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down near Birmingham.

Fultondale, Alabama Mayor Larry Holcomb told our Birmingham news affiliate WBRC that one person was killed.

Related | Fultondale mayor updates injuries, tornado damage to city

At least 17 people were taken to a hospital with injuries. Eleven people were treated on the scene.

A sad image, and a startling reminder of how quickly tornadoes strike, changing lives in an instant. WBRC saw this tennis shoe just resting in a tree.

Fultondale mobile home park severely damaged
Fultondale mobile home park severely damaged

A tornado watch was still in effect Tuesday morning for parts of Alabama and Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.