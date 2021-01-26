Tornadoes strike near Birmingham, Alabama overnight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WMC/WBRC) - Severe weather swept through parts of Alabama overnight. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down near Birmingham.
Fultondale, Alabama Mayor Larry Holcomb told our Birmingham news affiliate WBRC that one person was killed.
At least 17 people were taken to a hospital with injuries. Eleven people were treated on the scene.
A sad image, and a startling reminder of how quickly tornadoes strike, changing lives in an instant. WBRC saw this tennis shoe just resting in a tree.
A tornado watch was still in effect Tuesday morning for parts of Alabama and Georgia.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.