14-year-old boy killed in overnight tornado in Fultondale

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin confirmed Tuesday a 14-year-old boy, a 9th grader, was killed in the tornado in Fultondale Monday night.
The young man was a student at Fultondale High School.
“Out of respect for the family we don’t want to release too much information at this particular time,” said Dr. Gonsoulin. “But we do know that it’s a 14-year-old student in the 9th grade. Which, again, adds to the saddest of the situation.”
Fultondale Mayor Larry Holcomb told WBRC FOX6 News the teenager was killed in the area of Carson Road and New Castle Road.
Holcomb added there were 18 people taken to the hospital with injuries and 11 people treated at the scene.
Survey crews with the National Weather Service found at least high-end EF-2 tornado damage, indicating winds of 135 mph.
First responders from several agencies continued searching for and removing possible trapped storm victims in Jefferson County Tuesday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Justin McKenzie with the Fultondale Fire Department said crews were able to save six people Tuesday morning.
Assistant Fire Chief Justin McKenzie with the Fultondale Fire Department said just after 3:30 a.m. that "we do have possible fatalities, can not confirm the number yet. We still have search and rescue crews out working."
There are multiple reports of damage in northern Jefferson County after a tornado touched down late Monday night.
A Tornado Warning was issued just after 10:30 p.m. and reports of damage began to come in soon afterward.
There is confirmed damage to several structures on Walker Chapel Road in Fultondale including a Hampton Inn, Comfort Inn and Suites, a Chili’s restaurant and possibly an Outback Steakhouse.
There are also reports of damage to homes in the Fultondale area.
Other images show some serious damage at the intersection of North Pine Hill Road and Carson Road.
There are also reports of damage on Sunhill Road in Center Point. The mayor of Center Point confirmed there was roof damage at Hilldale Baptist Church in addition to trees down in the same area. The church’s steeple was blown off the roof.
The Hoover Fire Department assisted Fultondale first responders in helping with a search and rescue after the storms.
