Best Life: Things to sign now to save your loved ones later

Your estate is basically everything you own. If it’s not protected, it could be taken away from your loved ones. The first and most important things you’ll need? A living will and a healthcare proxy or power of attorney. These documents allow you to choose who speaks for you if you cannot speak for yourself. Also, a HIPPA authorization allows whoever you want to talk to your doctor. You can get a free form through your doctor’s office. You will also want a financial power of attorney to handle bills, contracts, and assets. This document must be signed and notarized.