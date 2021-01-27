Breezy and cold through tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Light rain with a brief wintry mix in northwest Tennessee will exit early in the afternoon. There could be a quick dusting from the Boot Heel of Missouri toward Dyersburg, but most won’t much other than a few flurries or snow showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be north at 10-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph.