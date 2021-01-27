Breezy and cold through tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Light rain with a brief wintry mix in northwest Tennessee will exit early in the afternoon. There could be a quick dusting from the Boot Heel of Missouri toward Dyersburg, but most won’t much other than a few flurries or snow showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be north at 10-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph.
TONIGHT: Flurries early with a mostly cloudy sky. Lows in the upper 20s to around 30. Wind North 5 to 10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Sunshine will return on Thursday, but high temperatures will only make it into the mid 40s. Low temperatures will also be in the 20s on Thursday night. With sun and a south breeze, we will finally break into the lower 50s on Friday afternoon.
WEEKEND: There will be more clouds and scattered showers on Saturday, but it will be dry Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with low temperatures in the 30s on Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny next week with high temperatures around 50 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.