COVID-19: The Vaccine -- FAQs updated Jan. 27, 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We all have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Am I eligible for the vaccine? When can I get it? How do I sign up?
Here are the questions we get the most. The information changes often, so we’ll update this page whenever updates are available.
Who is eligible?
COVID-19 vaccination eligibility varies by county; however, most of the state is offering vaccines to phases 1a1, 1a2 and people 75 and older. (See a breakout of each phase here.)
- Phase 1a1 includes hospital and emergency department staff with direct patient exposure or exposure to potentially-infectious materials; home health care staff; COVID-19 mass testing site staff; student health providers; staff and residents of long-term care facilities; first responders with direct exposure to the public, including jailers; and anyone 18 and older who cannot live independently due to a medical, intellectual or developmental disability.
- Phase 1a2 includes all other health-care workers and funeral/mortuary workers.
Some counties have expanded eligibility to include phase 1b and people 70 and older.
- Phase 1b includes education workers, including K-12 and child care staff, and first responder operations personnel.
People 65 and older are expected to become eligible sometime in March, according to Tennessee’s updated vaccine plan.
Veterans and their caretakers may be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine through their local Veterans Affairs facility. In Memphis, the VA Medical Center is providing the vaccine to VA health care personnel, veterans in long-term care facilities, veterans who receive care at the VA and are at higher risks for COVID-19 illness and some family caregivers. See more about eligibility from the Memphis VA Medical Center.
Use Tennessee’s online eligibility tool to find out if and when you’ll be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
How do I sign up?
Appointments are required in all Tennessee counties. Click here to select your county and request a vaccine appointment.
Click here for appointments in Shelby County. You must then choose the appropriate sign-up link (first or second dose, preferred location).
Shelby County residents can sign up for notifications about vaccine eligibility and supply. Read more information and add your information to the VAXQUEUE here.
Where do I go to get the vaccine?
Tennessee has not provided a list of vaccination sites across the state. However, when you schedule your appointment you’ll also receive location information.
In Shelby County, there are several locations where vaccines are being distributed depending on whether it’s your first or second dose. Once you have your appointment you’ll receive information on which location.
Who is eligible?
Mississippians currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine include adults 65 and older, anyone 16 to 64 with chronic health conditions (listed here), long-term care facility residents staff, health care personnel and EMT/paramedics.
How do I sign up?
Appointments are required. Click here to schedule your vaccination.
Where do I go to get the vaccine?
Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available for eligible Mississippians at drive-thru sites across the state and from some local health care providers.
Who is eligible?
Currently, anyone in Arkansas’ 1a and 1b phases is eligible for the vaccine.
- Phase 1a includes hospital employees, long-term care facility workers and other health care workers, including first responders.
- Phase 1b includes anyone 70 and older and those who work in education, including K-12 teachers, child care and higher education. Additional groups under 1b will be announced as vaccine supply increases.
How do I sign up?
For those in phase 1b, employers should poll workers to find out how many want the vaccine, then reach out to an Arkansas Department of Health Local Health Unit or community pharmacy to schedule a vaccination clinic.
For Arkansans 70 or older, use the Arkansas Department of Health’s pharmacy/vaccine clinic locations map below to reach out to your local pharmacy or provider to sign up for the vaccine.
Where do I go to get the vaccine?
Pharmacies across the state are helping distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. The Arkansas Department of Health created a map of locations where eligible residents can get the vaccine.
A limited number of doses are also available at Walgreens stores in Arkansas. Click here to schedule an appointment.
