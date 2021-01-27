Long vaccine line returns as Shelby Countians await appointments at Pipkin Building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After some Shelby County residents were turned away Tuesday, vaccination appointments resumed Wednesday at the Pipkin Building.
Although the line was long this afternoon, the line did not leak onto the main street like it did Tuesday. Drivers started lining up at the Pipkin Building around 6:30 this morning, which was two hours before vaccinations began to be administered.
Health leaders expect to administer about 873 vaccines Wednesday at the Pipkin Building.
The health department said the line was long Tuesday because more people showed up to be vaccinated than the health department expected, which caused longer wait times.
SCHD said they have increased staff today to attempt to decrease wait times for the vaccine.
