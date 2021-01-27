Police: Woman, child shot multiple times in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers in Dyersburg, Tennessee are investigating after an attempted murder was reported.
On Tuesday, Dyersburg police were called to St. Joseph Street around 10:30 pm after a shooting was reported.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle that was occupied by a 60-year-old Dyersburg woman and a 12-year-old child that had been shot multiple times. Officials said both victims suffered minor injures.
Investigators determined the victims were parked on the street helping their neighbor who was having car trouble.
DPD said the neighbor’s vehicle window was also struck by gunfire.
Officers found ten .223 rifle shell casings across the street in a church parking lot. Investigators think the shooting is related to recent shootings in the area.
This shooting currently under investigation. No suspect information is available at this time.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.