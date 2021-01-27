Rocket engines begin testing Thurs. at Miss. space center

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLBT) - The most vital piece of equipment for the next trip to Outerspace will begin testing Thursday, Jan. 28 at NASA in Mississippi.
If you said engine, you guessed it!
The RS-25 engine will help power NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on future missions to the Moon and eventually Mars.
The seven-test series will provide data for scientists to ensure the rocket reaches its destination and returns home safely.
In Mid-January, the John C. Stennis Space in Mississippi tested the SLS rocket, a type of testing NASA hadn’t done since the Apollo mission in the 1960s.
The SLS includes a section for the engine, a 537,000-gallon liquid hydrogen tank, an intertank to house electronics, and a 196,000-gallon liquid oxygen tank.
Thursday, over 1,000 Mississippians will begin the seven-test series that will continue several months into 2021.
By the final test, they hope to demonstrate ’Gimbaling,’ which is uber tech talk, referring to how the engine must move on an axis, ensuring a successful flight.
“It is exciting to return to hot-fire testing at the A-1 Test Stand,” Stennis RS-25 Project Manager Chip Ellis said. “We have worked hard the last 20 or so months to complete needed test stand maintenance projects. Now, the team is ready to get back to the business of testing for future deep-space missions.”
In each test, the engine will be fired seven times for a total of 3,650 seconds.
For about half of the firing time, the engines will operate at 111 percent of the power level at which the original space shuttle main engines were designed to perform.
Operators will also demonstrate operation at the 113 percent power level for an extended period, as was initially demonstrated in a Feb. 2018 hot fire.
The test will be streamed live on NASA TV.
