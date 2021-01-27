SCS blames ‘ordering error’ for gallons of trashed milk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools says it had to throw away gallons of milk after ordering too much.
Pictures circulated on social media showing a dumpster behind Snowden School in Midtown filled with cartons of milk.
A tipster said the milk didn’t expire until Feb.1 and wanted to know why it had to be trashed.
An SCS spokesperson said an ordering error was to blame causing the school to end up with too much milk.
We’re told corrective action is being taken to prevent future waste.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.