Second COVID-19 vaccine site opens on Appling Road

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A new location has opened today for the second round of COVID-19 vaccinations. This location is specifically for those waiting to get the second dose of the vaccine.
The location opened at 8:30 this morning at the Appling Emission Center near the Memphis Animal Services building. Around noon on Wednesday, the line was down the street and near the highway.
Drivers told WMC Action News 5 that the line was moving fast. People told us they were in line for about 45 minutes before arriving at the check-in spot.
This location will be open starting Friday from 8:30 am to 6:00 pm and Saturday from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm. All slots have been filled at this time.
