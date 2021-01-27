Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be administered by SCHD on Wednesday

The state is keeping a close eye on hundreds of vaccine providers to make sure they’re giving them out as fast as possible. (Source: WBRC)
SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Those waiting to get their second COVID-19 vaccine from the Shelby County Health Department can roll up their sleeves.

On Wednesday, the health department will start giving the second dose of the vaccine.

These doses are specifically for seniors and first responders who got their first shots at Lindenwood Christian Church or Sycamore View Road between December 28 and January 3rd. You’ll also need an appointment to get the second shot.

The locations and dates are listed below:

Appointments can be made either online or by calling the vaccination hotline at 901-222-SHOT. The hotline is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4-30 p.m. seven days a week.

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Shelby Co. (Source: SCHD)

The Shelby County Health Department has also developed a standby list for a COVID-19 vaccine. Vaxqueue allows you to enter your information and get on a list to receive word of any last-minute unused vaccine.

