Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be administered by SCHD on Wednesday

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Those waiting to get their second COVID-19 vaccine from the Shelby County Health Department can roll up their sleeves.
On Wednesday, the health department will start giving the second dose of the vaccine.
These doses are specifically for seniors and first responders who got their first shots at Lindenwood Christian Church or Sycamore View Road between December 28 and January 3rd. You’ll also need an appointment to get the second shot.
The locations and dates are listed below:
- January 27 – January 29, 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; January 30, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Appling Emissions Station 2355 Appling City Cove Memphis, TN 38133 Click to schedule an appointment at Appling Emissions Station.
- February 2 – February 6, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Pipkin Building 940 Early Maxwell Blvd. Memphis, TN 38104 Click to schedule an appointment at the Pipkin Building.
- February 2 – February 6, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 pm. Wednesday, February 3) Germantown Baptist Church 9450 Poplar Avenue Germantown, TN 38139 Click to schedule an appointment at Germantown Baptist Church.
Appointments can be made either online or by calling the vaccination hotline at 901-222-SHOT. The hotline is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4-30 p.m. seven days a week.
The Shelby County Health Department has also developed a standby list for a COVID-19 vaccine. Vaxqueue allows you to enter your information and get on a list to receive word of any last-minute unused vaccine.
For more information on first dose vaccination appointments, click HERE.
