Shelby County Criminal Court resets court dates amid COVID-19 concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The criminal court clerk’s office has reset court dates, once again, for individuals who are currently out of custody as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The clerk’s office says if you are expecting a court date in divisions 1-10 from Feb. 1 through March 31 and are out of custody you do not need to appear in court.
Cases have been reset to take place in early April through late May.
The document below shows the original court date and the corresponding reset date:
