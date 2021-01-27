Suspects on the run after breaking into cars, firing shots at officers at Baptist Children’s Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for two men wanted for breaking into more than a dozen cars and shooting at a security guard near Baptist Children’s Hospital.
One parent whose child is being treated at Baptist Children’s Hospital right next door says they looked outside their child’s hospital room Monday night and saw police lights. They were shocked to hear about the details of this incident.
According to Memphis police, security guards at the children’s hospital saw two men breaking into cars in the parking lot of the Baptist Women’s Health Center.
When a security guard followed the suspects in a spray-painted Impala onto Humphreys Boulevard, police say one suspect leaned out of the car, fired two gunshots in the air then two more gunshots at the security officer who was not struck.
“Unbelievable! Because my car could have gotten broken into, any victims up here with their family, they come here to get help. And then they got more problems,” said Benjamin Jefferson with a daughter being treated at Baptist Children’s Hospital.
Jefferson, who asked us not to show his face, was inside the hospital Monday night.
“I seen at least 10 police cars they were surrounding the building,” said Jefferson. “Like three victims with cars broken out, they were getting their stories.”
Investigators say 13 cars were broken into Monday night, but officers say they don’t believe anything was stolen.
According to public safety data on the City of Memphis website, in the past six months, there have been a total of 15 incidents of thefts from motor vehicles, thefts of vehicle parts or cars being stolen within a quarter-mile radius of Baptist Children’s Hospital.
A statement released by a representative of Baptist Memorial Hospital reads in part:
“We are aware of an incident that occurred on our campus earlier this morning. It is unfortunate but our security team was prepared and responded quickly. We contacted the Memphis Police Department immediately, and we appreciate their prompt response.”
A representative from Baptist Memorial Healthcare says they’ve installed additional lighting in the parking lot and they have extra security patrolling the area to keep people safe.
