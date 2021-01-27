Tennessee Dept. of Health addresses COVID-19 vaccine allotment in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Health held a briefing to offer some answers about the vaccine distribution process in Shelby County.
Dr. Lisa Piercey began her briefing by dispelling the rumor that Shelby County was being short-changed on the number of vaccines it has received from the state.
Piercey broke down some of the numbers saying Shelby County has received more than 104,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 24.
She also said that Governor Bill Lee has reached out to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland in response to a letter Strickland sent asking about Shelby County’s allotment from the state.
Piercey said Lee advised Strickland to be cautious when translating publicly-reported data. There is often a backlog in reporting that information but the idea that Shelby County was deprived of doses is “unequivocally false.”
“As you can imagine an assertion that we were inequitable is something that we take very seriously because of our extraordinary focus on equity and access,” said Piercey.
Piercey said Shelby County accounts for nearly 14% of the state’s population and received nearly 13% of the state’s supply based on that number.
