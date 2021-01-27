Thousands receive second dose of Moderna at Appling vaccination site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands rolled up their sleeves Wednesday to receive their second COVID-19 vaccine from the Shelby County Health Department.
According to the SCHD, 1,400 people signed up Wednesday to receive their second dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Appling vaccination site.
These doses were specifically for seniors and first responders who got their first shots at Lindenwood Christian Church or Sycamore View Road between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3.
“It was very well organized; I think they did a really good job,” said Hazel Blockman.
Blockman is 91 years old and says she’s looking forward to a new level of security.
“Being able to get out and see my friends,” she said. “Some of them are getting their shots this week, so hopefully, we’ll be able to get together a little bit like we haven’t in over a year.”
Blockman said from start to finish the process took about two hours.
According to the health department’s sign-up sheet, appointments are full at the Appling vaccination site for the rest of the week.
Shelby County resident, Mollie McCormick said she’s happy she was able to get her second dose of the vaccine.
“I feel wonderful,” she said.
McCormick got her first vaccine at the Sycamore View vaccination site.
She’s praising health officials saying the process was seamless and took about two hours from start to finish.
“Once you got there you went straight on through. I mean you didn’t have to get out of your car for anything, everything went smoothly,” said McCormick.
WMC Action News 5 put in several calls to the health department throughout the day to ask what exactly the process entails at the Appling vaccination site from start to finish and to see if that differs from the site at the Pipkin building, we have not heard back.
