Tracking a chance of winter weather Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a northeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a mix of rain and snow during the morning and early afternoon, a north wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures near 40.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Gradually clearing with a north wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the upper 20s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the mid 50s, and lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to near 50 each day and overnight lows near 30.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.