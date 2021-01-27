University of Tenn. names Josh Heupel new head football coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Tennessee has named a new football coach. Josh Heupel will be Tennessee’s 27th head football coach, according to the Vice-Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White.
Heupel is the former Oklahoma quarterback who led his team to the national title. He was also an assistant coach and a head coach that captured conference championships at Oklahoma and UCF.
According to utsports.com, Heupel said, “I am thrilled to be coming to Tennessee.” He added, “I understand that Volunteer fans are hungry for a return to the top that they so richly deserve, and it is my goal and commitment to bring a championship back to Rocky Top.”
Heupel will be formally introduced as the new head football coach for Tennessee Wednesday afternoon on UTsports.com and SEC Network.
