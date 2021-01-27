Warming center opens in North Memphis for those in need

Memphis warming center at Hollywood Community Center (Source: City of Memphis)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 27, 2021 at 9:04 AM CST - Updated January 27 at 9:09 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has opened a warming center for those in need.

Memphis leaders said the warming center will be at the Hollywood Community Center, located at 1560 N. Hollywood Street.

The center will open Wednesday, January 27, 2021, from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am.

Memphis will begin offering transportation to the warming center starting at 6:00 pm. If you need a ride to the center, contact the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) at (901) 297-1680.

If you’re looking for overnight shelter, contact the Memphis Union Mission located at 383 Poplar Avenue, The Salvation Army located at 696 Jackson Avenue, or for additional local shelters call (901) 529-4545.

If you have any questions, call the City of Memphis Office of Emergency Management at (901) 636-2525.

