Wintry mix possible & big drop in temperatures today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cool and cloudy morning with temperatures in the 30s. Showers will be possible this morning and wind gusts will be around 20 mph. A wintry mix will be likely during the late morning and early afternoon, especially for west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas. A dusting of snow could accumulate on the grass, but the roads will mostly be fine. There will also be a chance for flurries this evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s today and low temperatures will tumble to the lower to upper 20s tonight.
TODAY: Cloudy. 40%. High: 41 degrees. Wind northwest 10 to 15 mph
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Low: 28 degrees. Wind North 5 to 10 mph
REST OF THE WEEK: Sunshine will return on Thursday, but high temperatures will only make it into the mid 40s. Low temperatures will also be in the 20s on Thursday night. With sun and a south breeze, we will finally break into the lower 50s on Friday afternoon.
WEEKEND: There will be more clouds and scattered showers on Saturday, but it will be dry Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with low temperatures in the 30s on Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny next week with high temperatures around 50 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.
