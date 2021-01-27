Wintry mix possible & big drop in temperatures today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cool and cloudy morning with temperatures in the 30s. Showers will be possible this morning and wind gusts will be around 20 mph. A wintry mix will be likely during the late morning and early afternoon, especially for west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas. A dusting of snow could accumulate on the grass, but the roads will mostly be fine. There will also be a chance for flurries this evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s today and low temperatures will tumble to the lower to upper 20s tonight.