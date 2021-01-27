Wintry mix for some today but cold for all

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We had temps in the 70s along with storms on Monday to sunshine and pleasant Tuesday to cold with a chance of a wintry mix today. That is weather in the Mid-South!
Some areas in our northern counties will have the best chances of seeing a wintry mix this morning.
Let’s look at the timing of wintry weather this morning.
Rain snow and sleet could fall around 9 AM in eastern Arkansas. Moisture will move east through the morning hours so there may even be a few flakes to a sleet pellets flying in West Tennessee during the morning hours.
A wintry mix will continue to fall in areas mostly north of Brownsville to Dyersburg in West Tennessee and in parts of Mississippi County in northeast Arkansas through noon.
Temperatures will stay mostly above freezing so any wintry weather that falls will not stick to the roads. In those northern spots that see wintry weather longer there could be some minor accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces.
For areas in North Mississippi and along and south of I 40 it will be mainly a few showers but we can’t rule out a flake or pellet of sleet or two.
Wet weather won’t be around all day but it will stay cold all day long with wind chills in the 30s.
A few areas of moisture tonight could result in a few flurries to a few spotty showers this evening but most will be stay dry.
Dry tomorrow but remaining cold.
