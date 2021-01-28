Best Life: How to better control your thyroid

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – One in eight women will develop a thyroid disorder in her lifetime. Your thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland in your neck that regulates metabolism, body temperature, and heart rate. It produces a hormone that influences every cell, tissue, and organ in the body. Sometimes, it can produce too little or too much of the hormone, and if left untreated, can result in heart problems, osteoporosis, and infertility. Here’s how to keep it regulated from the start.