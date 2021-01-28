Clearing clouds and below average temperatures expected today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although the rain and snow is gone, the clouds will be slow to clear today. We likely won’t see sunshine until late morning or early afternoon. It will be chilly with high temperatures only in the lower 40s this afternoon. With a partly cloudy sky tonight, low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s.
TODAY: Decreasing clouds. High: 44 degrees. Wind northeast 5 to 10 mph
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 29 degrees. Wind northeast 5 mph
FRIDAY: With sun and a south breeze, we will finally break into the lower 50s on Friday afternoon. It will also be dry on Friday night with low temperatures in the upper 30s. However, clouds will gradually increase that evening.
WEEKEND: There will be clouds and widespread rain on Saturday as a cold front moves into the area. Thankfully, Sunday will be dry for anyone with outdoor plans. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny next week with high temperatures in the upper 40s on Monday and Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.